Lady Rockets advance to championship of James C Haile tournament

Westwood got 24 points from Jules Ferrell, dominating Watertown 43-29 in the semi-finals of the James C Haile tournament Saturday afternoon, January 21.

The win sends the Lady Rockets to the championship round against Walter J Baird – which will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, January 28 at Middle Tennessee Christian School.

In the win over Watertown, the Lady Rockets also got 8 points from Reece Finch, Bella VanZandbergen pitched in 4, Amelia Johnson 3, Paisley Dyer 2 and Kylie Evans 2.

The Lady Rockets have now won 21 straight and are 21-1 on the year.