Lady Rocket reign of DRVC championships ends with loss to Eagleville

Westwood’s hopes of making it three straight DRVC championships for the Lady Rockets ended Monday night with a road loss to Eagleville in the opening round of the DRVC Tournament.

The Lady Rockets jumped all over Eagleville and led 14-8 after the first quarter but could not hold it together in a 33-32 loss.

Eighth grader Allison Russ had a big night for Westwood, pouring in 13 points. Russ scored Westwood’s only points in the third quarter on a pair of 3-pointers.

Jerzee Ferrell added 11 for the Rockets, all in the first half.