Lady Rocket reign of DRVC championships ends with loss to Eagleville

Published

Allison Russ scored 13 points for the Rockets in the opening round of the DRVC tournament Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. . -- Photo by Josh Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM

Westwood’s hopes of making it three straight DRVC championships for the Lady Rockets ended Monday night with a road loss to Eagleville in the opening round of the DRVC Tournament.

The Lady Rockets jumped all over Eagleville and led 14-8 after the first quarter but could not hold it together in a 33-32 loss.

Eighth grader Allison Russ had a big night for Westwood, pouring in 13 points. Russ scored Westwood’s only points in the third quarter on a pair of 3-pointers.

Jerzee Ferrell added 11 for the Rockets, all in the first half.

