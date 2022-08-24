Lady Raiders win Tuesday tournament at Riverbend

CHS senior Maggie Crouch continued her excellent play, turning in a 42 in a 9-hole tournament Wednesday at Riverbend Country Club to lead the Lady Raiders to a first place finish against Lawrence County and Franklin County.

Crouch’s 42 combined with a 45 from Araya Hughes gave the Lady Raiders an 87 – 13 strokes in front of second place Lawrence County.

Meanwhile, the Raiders boys struggled to a fourth place finish behind Lawrence County (177), Shelbyville (179) and Franklin County (193). The Raiders turned in a 194, counting the scores of Jackson Shemwell (46), Jacob Holder (49), Jack Stowe (48) and Noah Costello (51).

Both teams return to action Wednesday, teeing off at 9 a.m. in the Golden Classic Invitational at WillowBrook Golf Course.