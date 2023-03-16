Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Lady Raiders win opener in walk-off fashion

Published

Alivia Reel - photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

The season opener had a little bit of everything for the Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team.

Most importantly – it included a win.

Coffee County led by 3, fell behind late by 4, rallied late and then won 11-10 on an extra-inning walk off hit by Willow Carden.

Tied at 10-10 in the bottom of the 8th, Paisley Campbell ripped a one-out double to center. Kaitlyn Davis was intentionally walked. Campbell later advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a two-out hit by Carden to end the game.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It capped what turned out to be a comeback by the Lady Raiders, who fell behind 10-5 in the top of the 6th. CHS rallied for 3 in sixth and tied the game in the seventh when Carden scored on a passed ball with two outs.

Carden was 3-for-5 with a walk and 2 RBI. Chesnie Cox, Campbell, Jalyn Moran and Madison Pruitt all had 2 RBI.

Kaitlyn Davis earned the win in the circle – going all 8 innings.

The Lady Raiders will host Marshall County at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023