Lady Raiders win opener in walk-off fashion

The season opener had a little bit of everything for the Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team.

Most importantly – it included a win.

Coffee County led by 3, fell behind late by 4, rallied late and then won 11-10 on an extra-inning walk off hit by Willow Carden.

Tied at 10-10 in the bottom of the 8th, Paisley Campbell ripped a one-out double to center. Kaitlyn Davis was intentionally walked. Campbell later advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a two-out hit by Carden to end the game.

It capped what turned out to be a comeback by the Lady Raiders, who fell behind 10-5 in the top of the 6th. CHS rallied for 3 in sixth and tied the game in the seventh when Carden scored on a passed ball with two outs.

Carden was 3-for-5 with a walk and 2 RBI. Chesnie Cox, Campbell, Jalyn Moran and Madison Pruitt all had 2 RBI.

Kaitlyn Davis earned the win in the circle – going all 8 innings.

The Lady Raiders will host Marshall County at 6 p.m. Thursday.