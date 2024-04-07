Connect with us

Lady Raiders win marathon with walk off over Tullahoma

Savannah Cooper celebrates after a double against Tullahoma Sunday, April 7, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM 1320 AM

Coffee County softball ended a 3-hour marathon with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats 15-14 at Terry Floyd Field in Manchester Sunday – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

With the bases loaded Savannah Cooper put the ball in play and an error scored Chesnie Cox with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Tullahoma actually outhit the Lady Raiders 15-12 but Coffee County had some big ones. Jalyn Moran blasted two home runs in the win and Willow Carden added a big fly of her own. Carden also banged out two doubles to go along with doubles from Riley Phillips and Savannah Cooper.

Tullahoma led 14-13 after four innings and then things settled. Lily Norman shutout the cats over the final three innings and CHS added one in the fifth to tie and one in the seventh to win.

Norman got the win in relief of Katelyn Anderson. Norman allowed 2 earned over 5.2 and struck out 6.

