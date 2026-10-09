Lady Raiders Upset Lawrence County, Finish District Runner-Up to Clinch Region Berth

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County volleyball punched its ticket to the region tournament Thursday night, upsetting Lawrence County in five sets in the district semifinals before falling to Lincoln County in four sets in the district championship at Coffee County High School.

The Lady Raiders defeated Lawrence County 13-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-19 and 15-9 before falling to Lincoln County 13-25, 10-25, 25-22 and 21-25.

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Coffee County also had four players earn All-District honors, with Hayleigh Harris, Danni Hillis, Andon Selvog and Jenslee Nogodula receiving recognition. Harris, Nogodula and Isabelle Saner were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Lady Raiders will return to action Tuesday in the region tournament against the winner of Summit High School and Franklin High School.

Coffee County Upsets Lawrence County

Lawrence County entered Thursday’s semifinal having defeated Coffee County twice during the regular season, winning 3-0 at Lawrence County and 3-1 in Manchester. The Lady Wildcats also featured Liyah Dixon, who earned the district’s top individual honor.

Lawrence County took control of the opening set after Coffee County jumped ahead 2-0 on a Harris kill. The Lady Wildcats built a 23-12 advantage before closing out the set 25-13.

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The second set appeared headed in the same direction when Lawrence County jumped ahead 7-1, but Coffee County slowly worked its way back. Kills from Harris and Hillis helped the Lady Raiders stay within striking distance before Coffee County tied the set at 20-20. The Lady Raiders then scored five of the final six points to take the set 25-21.

Lawrence County responded with another dominant performance in the third, building a 20-11 lead before finishing off a 25-13 victory to take a 2-1 match advantage.

Coffee County again refused to fold in the fourth. The Lady Raiders jumped ahead 7-3 behind kills from Hillis and Cailey Sturgill, but Lawrence County fought back to tie the set at 8-8. The teams continued trading points until Coffee County found itself trailing 19-18.

From there, the Lady Raiders took over.

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Kills from Daisy Kapise, Harris, Hillis and Addy Wild helped fuel a seven-point run, with Harris delivering the final kill in a 25-19 victory to force a deciding fifth set.

Coffee County carried that momentum into the fifth, jumping ahead 5-3 before stretching its advantage to 10-5. Harris delivered several crucial kills down the stretch, including back-to-back kills that pushed the lead to 13-7.

Paisley Dyer eventually delivered the match-winning kill as Coffee County secured the 15-9 victory, sending the Lady Raiders to the district championship.

Harris led Coffee County with 15 kills, 22 digs, one ace and one assist. Hillis added nine kills, 15 digs, two blocks and an ace.

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Selvog recorded 15 assists, 10 digs and one kill, while Saner finished with 16 digs, 10 assists and three kills. Nogodula anchored the defense with 29 digs, one kill and three assists.

Sturgill contributed six kills and three digs, while Wild added three blocks. Dyer finished with two kills and a block, and Kapise added two kills.

Coffee County’s defensive positioning and ability to limit mistakes proved critical against a talented Lawrence County squad. The Lady Raiders consistently kept rallies alive and forced the Lady Wildcats to earn their points, overcoming two lopsided set losses to secure the upset.

The victory also came with Cara Newlin still sidelined by injury.

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Lincoln County Claims District Championship

Coffee County returned to the floor later Thursday night to face Lincoln County, a talented Lady Falcon team featuring five postseason award recipients in Lucy Summers, Brooklyn Howard, Reese Cunningham, Daisy Pittenger and Reese Winsett.

Lincoln County’s size and offensive firepower proved difficult for Coffee County early.

The Lady Raiders stayed close in the opening set, trailing just 6-8 following a Hillis kill. Lincoln County then took control with a lengthy scoring run, extending its advantage to 16-7 before closing out the set 25-13.

The Lady Falcons continued their momentum in the second. Coffee County remained within two points at 10-8, but Lincoln County pulled away with another major run, eventually winning 25-10 to take a commanding 2-0 match lead.

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Coffee County responded in the third.

A Hillis kill gave the Lady Raiders a 9-8 advantage, and Coffee County continued finding success offensively. Harris and Hillis helped build a 20-17 lead before consecutive kills from Sturgill extended the advantage. Nogodula also provided a spark with three consecutive service aces during the set.

The Lady Raiders finished off the third 25-22, extending the championship match into a fourth set.

Lincoln County jumped ahead 7-2 in the fourth, but Coffee County battled back behind several Hillis kills. The Lady Falcons later stretched their lead to 18-11 before the Lady Raiders mounted another comeback.

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Hillis continued producing offensively as Coffee County cut the deficit to 20-18. The Lady Raiders remained within striking distance, but Lincoln County held on for a 25-21 victory to secure the district championship.

Hillis led Coffee County with 12 kills, five digs, one ace and one block. Harris added 10 kills, 15 digs and one assist.

Selvog and Saner each recorded 15 assists, with Saner adding 10 digs and three kills. Nogodula finished with 30 digs, three aces and one assist.

Sturgill contributed four kills and one block, while Kapise added three kills. Dyer finished with two kills, and Wild recorded two blocks.

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Despite falling short of the district championship, Coffee County’s semifinal upset secured the Lady Raiders a region tournament berth. The Lady Raiders will face the winner of Summit and Franklin on Tuesday.