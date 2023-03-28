Lady Raiders upset Hoover, Ala. to close out day one of Gulf Shores Tournament

GULF SHORES, ALA — It wasn’t a great start to the opening day of the Gulf Coast Classic for the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders. But it was certainly a strong finish.

Coffee County struggled to get on track early Monday with a 13-3 loss to Kaneland High school and a 10-4 defeat at the hands of Southside Alabama. But the Lady Raiders bounced back with a solid win over Alabama powerhouse Hoover to close the day, winning 7-6.

LADY RAIDERS 7, HOOVER 6

Paisley Campbell took a pitch off the elbow with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, pushing Ella Arnold across the plate and giving Coffee County a 7-6 win over Hoover to cap the day on Monday.

It was a pleasant site for Coffee County after falling behind 4-0 in the first inning and having to claw back. The Lady Raiders scored 1 in the bottom of the first, 3 in the second, 2 in the fourth and then 1 in the fifth for the win.

Campbell had a double and 4 RBIs in the win. Willow Carden and Channah Gannon also knocked in runs.

Kaitlyn Davis won in the circle, allowing 9 hits and striking out 3. She allowed all 6 runs but only 3 were earned.

LADY RAIDERS 4, SOUTHSIDE 10

Coffee County fell behind 5-0 before responding and simply didn’t have enough punch to catch back up.

Defensive miscues were a problem for the Lady Raiders, committing 5 errors in the loss.

The Lady Raiders pushed across 2 runs in the third and fourth innings but couldn’t put together a clean defensive inning all game.

Willow Carden and Chesnie Cox each had RBIs. Carden, Savanah Cooper, Katelyn Anderson and Kara Beth Patton scored runs for CHS.

Anderson was hit with the loss in the circle. Allowing 4 earned runs on 9 hits.

LADY RAIDERS 3, KANELAND 13

Two huge innings for Kaneland ended the game early as they pushed across 6 runs in the second and fourth innings to beat CHS 13-3.

Ella Arnold knocked in a pair for Coffee County on a double and Paisley Campbell had a solo home run in the loss.

Haleigh Skipper got the start in the circle for Coffee County. She allowed 10 hits and walked 7 in the loss.

Coffee County is scheduled to play at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (weather permitting). That game is scheduled for a Thunder Radio WMSR broadcast – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and Thunder1320.com.

Tournament round play and consolation games begin Wednesday.

BELOW, PICTURES FROM DAY ONE IN GULF SHORES BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO.

