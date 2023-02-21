Connect with us

Lady Raiders to host McMinn County in region quarterfinals Friday

Published

Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

An opponent is now set for the Coffee County Central Lady Red Raiders in the region quarterfinals.

The McMinn County Cherokees (17-15 overall) will travel to Manchester Friday night (Feb. 24) for a 7 p.m. tip off. in the Region 3-4A quarters. It is a season elimination game – the winner will advance to the semi-finals next week in Cleveland, while the loser’s season will come to an end.

McMinn County eliminated the Lady Raiders from the postseason last year in the region semi-finals, upsetting CHS 53-51.

The two teams actually got together for a rematch earlier this season, with the Lady Raiders putting an 82-29 thumping on the Cherokees in the Bearette Thanksgiving Classic at Bradley Central.

Ticket information for Friday night’s game will be available later.

You can hear Friday night’s game on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM or on the Manchester Go app.

The winner will play in the semi-finals Monday, Feb. 27, which is also a season elimination game. A win there would put the Lady Raiders in the region championship March 1 and guarantee them a bid in the state sectional – which is one win from a state tournament trip.

Raider boys

As the no. 3 seed from District 6, the Red Raider boys will travel to the no. 2 seed in District 5-4A on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Raiders will play the loser of McMinn County and Cleveland, who play on Tuesday night.

