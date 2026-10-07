Lady Raiders Sweep Columbia to Advance in District Tournament

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County punched its ticket to the second round of the district tournament Tuesday night, sweeping Columbia 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20 in a match broadcast live on Thunder Radio. The Lady Raiders will move on to host Lawrence County Thursday at Coffee County High School. First serve set for 4:00.

The Lady Raiders were without Cara Newlin after she suffered an injury in Coffee County’s previous match, but Coffee County found plenty of offense from Hayleigh Harris and Danni Hillis while getting consistent setting from Andon Selvog and Isabelle Saner.

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Coffee County jumped in front 3-0 in the opening set, with Harris putting down a kill to score the third point. Harris struck again for a 4-1 lead before a Paisley Dyer kill made it 5-2 and Addy Wild followed with another to stretch the advantage to 6-2.

Columbia worked back within two at 10-8, but Coffee County never surrendered the lead. The Lady Raiders pushed the margin back to 15-10 on another Harris kill and later went up 18-12 with Harris again finding the floor.

Hillis helped Coffee County finish the job. Her kill gave the Lady Raiders a 21-14 advantage before Coffee County closed out the opening set 25-18.

The second set was tighter early. Coffee County led 5-4 following a Hillis kill, and another from Hillis made it 6-5. Harris followed with a kill for a 7-6 advantage.

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The Lady Raiders began creating separation from there. Hillis put one away to make it 10-6, Harris answered with another at 11-7, and Dyer’s kill put Coffee County ahead 12-9. Coffee County eventually stretched the advantage to 16-11, with Hillis helping fuel the run.

Hillis struck again for a 17-12 lead, Wild found the floor to make it 18-14 and Harris later delivered a kill that pushed Coffee County in front 22-16. The Lady Raiders finished off the set 25-17 to move one win away from advancing.

Coffee County again grabbed control in the third. A Hillis kill gave the Lady Raiders a 2-1 lead before Coffee County eventually turned a 4-3 advantage into 9-4 with a five-point run.

Columbia continued battling, cutting the lead to 15-12, but Harris answered with a kill to make it 16-12. Coffee County then put together another five-point surge to take command at 21-13.

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The Lady Lions made one final push, trimming the Coffee County lead to 24-20, but the Lady Raiders secured the final point to take the set 25-20 and complete the sweep.

Coffee County’s hitters repeatedly found open portions of the Columbia floor throughout the match, but much of that success started with Selvog and Saner. Even when the Lady Lions’ attacks put Coffee County out of position, the Lady Raider setters consistently worked themselves back into position and gave Harris, Hillis and the rest of the Coffee County attack hittable balls in good locations.

Columbia also made Coffee County work for its points. Outside hitter Molly Bratton repeatedly extended rallies with diving digs, getting underneath several attacks that appeared destined for the floor. Briana Taylor was active at the net for the Lady Lions, while Azlyn Osbon also contributed to Columbia’s effort.

Coffee County now advances to the second round of the district tournament. The Lady Raiders will host Lawrence County, which received an opening-round bye, at 4 p.m. Thursday at Coffee County High School.