Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Lady Raiders set tournament points record with 101 in Tuesday win

Published

Audri Patton

Coffee County went over the century mark, set a tournament record for points scored in a game and moved to the quarterfinals of the 43rd Annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in New Hampshire Tuesday, beating Noble 101-12.

Coffee County’s 101 points broke the singe-game points record for the 43-year old New Hampshire tournament. The previous record was 95 points.

Five different Lady Raiders scored double-figures in the win and every player dressed scored at least 2 points.

Sophomore Channah Gannon led the way with 18 points, with big sister Chloe Gannon adding 14 – 12 of those coming in the first quarter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Freshman Audri Patton knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 13 points, sophomore Ava McIntosh came off the bench and scored 11 points and Jalie Ruehling added 10. Also scoring for CHS were Alivia Reel with 9, Olivia Vinson 7, Natalie Barnes 6, Bryleigh Gray 5, Emaleigh Tarpley 4, Addi Sartain 2 and Ella Arnold 2.

Coffee County is now 18-1 on the season. The Lady Raiders will play Coe-Brown in the tournament quarter-finals at 5 pm. Central Time on Wednesday, Dec. 28. You can watch that game on the Thunder Radio Facebook page – click here to follow.

The 2022-23 Coffee County Lady Raiders spent Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2022, touring lighthouses on the coast of New Hampshire after a 101-12 win earlier in the day.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022