Lady Raiders set tournament points record with 101 in Tuesday win

Coffee County went over the century mark, set a tournament record for points scored in a game and moved to the quarterfinals of the 43rd Annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in New Hampshire Tuesday, beating Noble 101-12.

Coffee County’s 101 points broke the singe-game points record for the 43-year old New Hampshire tournament. The previous record was 95 points.

Five different Lady Raiders scored double-figures in the win and every player dressed scored at least 2 points.

Sophomore Channah Gannon led the way with 18 points, with big sister Chloe Gannon adding 14 – 12 of those coming in the first quarter.

Freshman Audri Patton knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 13 points, sophomore Ava McIntosh came off the bench and scored 11 points and Jalie Ruehling added 10. Also scoring for CHS were Alivia Reel with 9, Olivia Vinson 7, Natalie Barnes 6, Bryleigh Gray 5, Emaleigh Tarpley 4, Addi Sartain 2 and Ella Arnold 2.

Coffee County is now 18-1 on the season. The Lady Raiders will play Coe-Brown in the tournament quarter-finals at 5 pm. Central Time on Wednesday, Dec. 28. You can watch that game on the Thunder Radio Facebook page – click here to follow.