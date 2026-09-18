Lady Raiders Set to Host Southern Slam Saturday

Coffee County Central volleyball will be back on its home floor Saturday as the Lady Raiders host the 2026 Lady Raider Dream for Weaver Southern Slam.

The tournament will bring 16 teams to Manchester, with matches being played throughout the day at Coffee County Central and Westwood Middle School.

Coffee County will compete in Pool A alongside Whitwell, Boyd Christian and Community. The Lady Raiders open pool play against Whitwell at 9 a.m., return to the court against Boyd Christian at 11 a.m. and finish pool play against Community at 1 p.m.

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Lincoln County, Tullahoma and Central Magnet headline the other three pools, with Coffee County’s JV team also competing in Pool C.

The top two finishers from each pool will move into the Gold Division, while third-place teams compete in the Silver Division and fourth-place teams move into the Bronze Division. Gold bracket play begins at 3:30 p.m., with the tournament championship scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the CCHS main court.