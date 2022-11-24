Lady Raiders roll to Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament title

Coffee County Central Lady Raiders rolled to a dominating win for the third straight night to claim the title in the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament Wednesday.

Senior Coffee County post Chloe Gannon piled up a season-high 25 points – 14 in the third quarter – to lead the Lady Raiders to a 75-32 win over Huntland in the championship round.

Gannon was joined in double-figures by freshman Natalie Barnes with 16, including 12 from behind the arc, and Jalie Ruehling with 12. Channah Gannon pitched in 9, Alivia Reel 4, Addi Sartain 3 and Olivia Vinson 2.

Coffee County moves to 5-0 on the young season with the win. The Lady Raiders made quick work of everyone in the Whitwell tournament, throttling North Jackson (Alabama) 85-14 and host Whitwell 67-40.

The Lady Raiders will head right back to East Tennessee after the Thanksgiving holiday for two very tough games.

They will take on York Institute at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at Bradley Central – a York team that beat Warren County by 20 points last weekend. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App and Thunder1320.com). The Lady Raiders will turn around and play McMinn County Saturday at Bradley Central – a 1:30 p.m. Central start. McMinn County eliminated CHS from postseason play last year.