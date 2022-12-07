Lady Raiders roll over Riverdale

Coffee County made easy work of visiting Riverdale Tuesday night, dispatching of the Lady Warriors 52-12 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium (a game you heard live on Thunder Radio).

The win marked the Lady Raiders second in as many nights after dropping Lincoln County Monday night in Manchester and moves CHS to 10-1on the year.

Coffee County was led by Channah Gannon who finished with 18 points. Senior Chloe Gannon added 14.

But the story of the game was the Lady Raider defense. Coffee County didn’t allow a Riverdale field goal until a minute to play in the first half and only allowed 3 field goals all game. CHS forced 24 Riverdale turnovers.

“We didn’t shoot it well, but I thought we made it up on defense,” said freshman Natalie Barnes, who scored 2 points on the night for CHS.

The Lady Raiders went 13-of-14 at the free throw line.

“This team shoots free throws really well,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “My rule is the best percentage shooter takes our technical free throws and right now that’s Chloe Gannon. She’s shooting 90 percent on the year.”

The Lady Raiders will have two days off to prepare for a rematch with Blackman, which will be in Manchester Friday night, Dec. 9. Tip is set for 6 p.m. The Lady Blaze handed Coffee County its only loss of the year, a tight 54-49 decision Nov. 28 in Murfreesboro.

