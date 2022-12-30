Lady Raiders roll into championship in New Hampshire

Coffee County continued to roll in the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash Thursday, piling up 55 first half points on the way to a 97-26 win over Belmont.

The win improves the Lady Raiders to 20-1 on the season and advances them to the tournament championship where they will play Kennett High School at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The win over Belmont Thursday was an offensive showcase for Coffee County, with 7 players scoring in double figures. Senior point guard Jalie Ruehling led the way with 14 points, followed by 13 apiece by Olivia Vinson and Natalie Barnes. Channah Gannon and Ava McIntosh added 11 points, Chloe Gannon 10 and Emaleigh Tarpley 10.

Also scoring were Audri Patton with 6, Ella Arnold 5, Alivia Reel 2 and Bryleigh Gray 2.

After the championship round Friday the Lady Raiders will fly home and take on Cane Ridge at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

UP NEXT

Friday, Dec. 30 – CHS girls vs. Kennett in New Hampshire @ 4:30 p.m. Central

Tuesday, Jan. 3 – CHS girls / Boys vs. Cane Ridge at home @6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5 – CHS girls / boys vs. Lincoln County in Fayettevlle @ 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 – CHS boys AT Boyd Buchanan @ 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 – CHS girls / boys vs. Shelbyville in Manchester (District opener) @ 6 p.m.