Lady Raiders roll in Whitwell tournament, open with 61 point win

Ten different Lady Raiders scored at least 5 points in the opening round of the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament Monday as Coffee County rolled over North Jackson High School (Alabama) 85-14.

Coffee County piled up 31 points in the first quarter and led 48-0 at halftime over North Jackson as the Lady Raiders cruised to their third win this season in three tries.

Freshman Natalie Barnes led the way with 17 points – 15 in the first half. Chloe Gannon was actually the only other Lady Raider to reach double figures, finishing with 13 points.

But plenty of other Lady Raiders got in on the action. Freshman Ella Arnold scored 9 points – all coming in the fourth quarter – Channah Gannon 8, Olivia Vinson 8, Emaleigh Tarpley 7, Ava McIntosh 6, Jalie Ruehling 5, Audri Patton 5, Alivia Reel 5 and Addi Sartain 2.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are 3-0 this year and will play tournament host Whitwell at 5 p.m. Tuesday.