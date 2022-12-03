Lady Raiders rock Tullahoma behind Gannon’s season-high 28

Death, taxes and beating Tullahoma.

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders got a season-high 28 points from senior post Chloe Gannon on their way to a 56-34 win over the Lady Cats Friday night in Manchester. It was the Lady Raiders’ 17th win over Tullahoma in their past 18 tries.

Outside of an early 3-0 lead for Tullahoma on a 3 pointer by senior guard Lucy Nutt, Tullahoma never led. Both teams struggled to find offense rhythm early. The Lady Raiders led 18-9 at the half and then both teams doubled their first half output in the third quarter alone, with Coffee County taking a 37-20 lead into the final quarter.

The Lady Raiders started pounding the post to get going. Gannon dropped in 28 points – 21 points coming from the field.

Freshman Natalie Barnes dropped in a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Channah Gannon added 6, Jalie Ruehling 4, Emaleigh Tarpley 3 and Olivia Vinson 3.

Coffee County moved to 8-1 on the season with the win.

The Lady Raiders will have a busy next week, with three games all at home. Undefeated Lincoln County (5-0) comes to town on Monday, Riverdale comes to Manchester Tuesday and a rematch with Blackman looms on Friday. Blackman handed Coffee County its only loss on the season, 54-49 Nov. 28 in Murfreesboro. You can hear all three games on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine