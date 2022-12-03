Connect with us

Lady Raiders rock Tullahoma behind Gannon’s season-high 28

Chloe Gannon is all smiles during starting lineup introductions Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Gannon scored 28 to power the Lady Raiders past Tullahoma. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine

Death, taxes and beating Tullahoma.

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders got a season-high 28 points from senior post Chloe Gannon on their way to a 56-34 win over the Lady Cats Friday night in Manchester. It was the Lady Raiders’ 17th win over Tullahoma in their past 18 tries.

Outside of an early 3-0 lead for Tullahoma on a 3 pointer by senior guard Lucy Nutt, Tullahoma never led. Both teams struggled to find offense rhythm early. The Lady Raiders led 18-9 at the half and then both teams doubled their first half output in the third quarter alone, with Coffee County taking a 37-20 lead into the final quarter.

The Lady Raiders started pounding the post to get going. Gannon dropped in 28 points – 21 points coming from the field.

Freshman Natalie Barnes dropped in a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Channah Gannon added 6, Jalie Ruehling 4, Emaleigh Tarpley 3 and Olivia Vinson 3.

Coffee County moved to 8-1 on the season with the win.

The Lady Raiders will have a busy next week, with three games all at home. Undefeated Lincoln County (5-0) comes to town on Monday, Riverdale comes to Manchester Tuesday and a rematch with Blackman looms on Friday. Blackman handed Coffee County its only loss on the season, 54-49 Nov. 28 in Murfreesboro. You can hear all three games on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Addi Sartain
Alivia Reel
Ava McIntosh
Jalie Ruehling
Alivia Reel
Channah Gannon
Emaleigh Tarpley
Chloe Gannon
Jalie Ruehling
Jalie Ruehling

Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine

