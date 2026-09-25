Lady Raiders Rally Past Franklin County in Four Sets

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County volleyball bounced back Thursday night with a four-set win over district opponent Franklin County at home.

The Lady Raiders dropped the opening set 25-18 before taking control of the match, winning the next three sets 25-16, 25-19 and 25-10 to secure the 3-1 victory.

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Coffee County had several contributors in the win. Hayleigh Harris finished with nine kills, 11 digs, two blocks and an ace, while Cara Newlin put together a strong night at the net with five kills and three blocks.

Danni Hillis added five kills and eight digs, while Cailey Sturgill finished with five kills. Paisley Dyer contributed four blocks and two kills, and Addy Wild added three kills and two blocks.

Andon Selvog helped direct the offense with 13 assists to go along with three aces and 10 digs. Isabelle Saner added nine assists, three digs and an ace.

Jenslee Nogodula led Coffee County with 14 digs Thursday while adding two aces and four assists. The performance came two nights after Nogodula set a new program record with 39 digs in Coffee County’s five-set loss to Columbia on Tuesday.

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After falling behind a set Thursday, Coffee County responded by winning three straight and finished the night with its most dominant set, closing out Franklin County 25-10 in the fourth.