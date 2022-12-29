Connect with us

Lady Raiders pile up 110 points in Wednesday afternoon win

Emaleigh Tarpley

One day after breaking the single-game points record in the 43-year old Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in New Hampshire with a 101 point performance, the Lady Raiders re-wrote the record book again.

On Wednesday (Dec. 28, 2022), Coffee County got double-digit efforts from five different players and rolled to a 110-33 win over the Coe-Brown Northwood Academy Black Bears.

Coffee County (19-1 overall) will now play in the tournament semi-finals at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday afternoon, Coffee County struggled to miss anything from the field, led by senior post Chloe Gannon with 18 points. Senior Emaleigh Tarpley was right behind her with 16 points, a season high effort from Tarpley on her birthday. Freshman Natalie Barnes also had 16 points – scoring at least 2 points in every quarter.

Sophomore Olivia Vinson knocked down three 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help get CHS off to a hot start and finished with 14 points. Jalie Ruehling added 11 points, Alivia Reel 9, Ella Arnold 7, Audri Patton 2 and Addi Sartain 2.

Of Coffee County’s 110 points, only 6 came at the free throw line with the other 104 coming from the field. The 110 points is a girls single-game record for the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball bash. The previous record of 95 was broken by the Lady Raiders on Tuesday with a 101 point performance.

A win on Thursday would put CHS in the championship game on Friday.

The Lady Raiders will return to Manchester for a boys-girls double-header Tuesday, January 3 against Cane Ridge.

