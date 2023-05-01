Connect with us

Lady Raiders launch 3 homers, complete season sweep of Tullahoma

Willow Carden

Coffee County got long balls from Channah Gannon, Savannah Cooper and Willow Carden and the Lady Raiders outhit Tullahoma 8-3 Sunday afternoon to drop the Lady Cats 9-1.

The win for CHS completes the season sweep of the Cats.

SUNDAY’S GAME VS. TULLAHOMA WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO HEAR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Cooper had a big day at the plate – adding 3 more hits in addition to her home run, knocking in 4 runs and scoring twice herself. Carden added a double and knocked in 2.

Senior Kaitlynn Davis got the start and earned the win in teh circle, striking out 6 over 3 innings of 1-hit ball. Freshman Lily Norman struck out 5 over 3 innings of 2-hit ball.

Coffee County is now 18-7 and will host Warren County at 7 p.m. Monday for senior night. That game will be broadcast on Thunder Radio WMSR – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

The Lady Raiders will wrap the regular season Tuesday, playing 2 5-inning games at Franklin County.

