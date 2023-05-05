Connect with us

Lady Raiders hit 2 grand slams in one inning, blowout Franklin County to open district tournament

Published

Chesnie Cox celebrates on her way to the plate Thursday, May 4, 2023 in the Lady Raiders' 17-2 win over Franklin County. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

The second inning featured 16 consecutive Lady Raiders reaching base, including grand slams by Kaitlyn Davis and Willow Carden as the Lady Raiders opened the District 6-4A softball tournament by dispatching Franklin County 17-2 Thursday night in Manchester.

Coffee County only had 8 hits – taking advantage of 4 Rebelette errors, 7 walks and 2 hit batters, as well.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Willow Carden knocked in 6 runs for Coffee County – all in the second inning and 4 coming on her grand slam. Davis added to her career home run record with a grand slam inside the left field foul pole. Chesnie Cox knocked in 4 – including the final 2 to end the game on a triple to right field.

Davis earned the win, allowing a hit in two innings. Lily Norman mopped things up in the third inning, allowing a pair of runs on 4 hits.

The Lady Raiders will play at home again at 6 p.m. Friday in the winner’s bracket finals (weather permitting).

