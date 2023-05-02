Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Lady Raiders have as many home runs as Pioneer hits in senior night blowout

Published

Coffee County may need to have a fundraiser to purchase new softballs.

The Lady Raiders brought out the big sticks on senior night, launching four home runs and three doubles in a 15-4 blowout of the Warren County Lady Pioneers.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO HEAR THE REPLAY.

And they weren’t just any home runs – they were blasted into orbit. Kaitlyn Davis’ solo shot in the sixth nearly landed in the woods well beyond the centerfield fence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Davis also had a pair of doubles and earned the win in the circle – allowing 3 earned runs and striking out 10 over 6 innings.

Jalyn Moran and Channah Gannon also blasted home runs. Willow Carden launched a 2-run shot to end the game with a walk off run rule. Carden also doubled, scored 3 times and had 3 RBI. Moran had 5 RBI on the night.

Coffee County took the lead 3-0 in the first and never trailed. The Pioneers scored 4 runs in the fourth to close the gap to 6-4 at the time, but Coffee County pulled away again. CHS out hit the Pioneers 15-4.

The win puts the Lady Raiders at 19-7 with a double-header at Franklin County Tuesday to close out the regular season. They have already locked up first place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

–PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Aleayia Barnes
Cheyenne Vickers
Cheyenne Vickers
Kaitlyn Davis
Alivia Reel
Kara Beth Patton
Kara Beth Patton
Aleayia Barnes
Alivia Reel
Alivia Reel
Alivia Reel. – Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio WMSR

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023