Lady Raiders have as many home runs as Pioneer hits in senior night blowout

Coffee County may need to have a fundraiser to purchase new softballs.

The Lady Raiders brought out the big sticks on senior night, launching four home runs and three doubles in a 15-4 blowout of the Warren County Lady Pioneers.

And they weren’t just any home runs – they were blasted into orbit. Kaitlyn Davis’ solo shot in the sixth nearly landed in the woods well beyond the centerfield fence.

Davis also had a pair of doubles and earned the win in the circle – allowing 3 earned runs and striking out 10 over 6 innings.

Jalyn Moran and Channah Gannon also blasted home runs. Willow Carden launched a 2-run shot to end the game with a walk off run rule. Carden also doubled, scored 3 times and had 3 RBI. Moran had 5 RBI on the night.

Coffee County took the lead 3-0 in the first and never trailed. The Pioneers scored 4 runs in the fourth to close the gap to 6-4 at the time, but Coffee County pulled away again. CHS out hit the Pioneers 15-4.

The win puts the Lady Raiders at 19-7 with a double-header at Franklin County Tuesday to close out the regular season. They have already locked up first place.

