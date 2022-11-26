Connect with us

Lady Raiders hammer McMinn County in revenge game

Olivia Vinson.

McMinn County eliminated Coffee County from the postseason last year.

The Lady Raiders got at least some measure of revenge Saturday. Sophomore Olivia Vinson turned in a season-high 19-point performance and sophomore Channah Gannon had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders to a 82-29 throttling of the Lady Cherokees at Jim Smiddy Arena in Cleveland, Tennessee.

It was the second consecutive double-double for Gannon.

Coffee County jumped on McMinn County early and never let up. In fact, McMinn never led. CHS led 24-9 after one quarter and 43-17 at the break.

Coffee County also got double-figure points from Chloe Gannon with 11. Senior Emaleigh Tarpley turned in an 8 point, 9 rebound performance, arguably her best showing of the young season. The Lady Raiders out-rebounded the Lady Cherokees 40-16.

The Lady Raiders outscored McMinn County 40-8 in the paint.

Alivia Reel, Natalie Barnes and Ella Arnold each scored 6 points, Addi Sartain 5 and Ava McIntosh 3 for Coffee County.

Star point guard Peytyn Oliver led the way for McMinn County with 19 points.

The Lady Raiders improve to 7-0 on the year after two wins in the Bradley Central Erie Insurance Thanksgiving Classic – they beat York Institute on Friday. Coffee County will play at Blackman on Monday at 6 p.m. in a battle of top 5 teams in the state. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

