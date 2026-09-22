Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Lady Raiders Fall to Shelbyville, 3-1

Published

Screenshot

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central girls soccer came up short Monday night, falling 3-1 to Shelbyville in a match broadcast live on Thunder Radio.

Shelbyville took control in the opening half. Sandrea Lopez and Kyler Doak each found the back of the net to give Shelbyville a 2-0 advantage heading into halftime.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County cut into the deficit in the second half. Lilly Matherne scored with 34:25 remaining to pull the Lady Raiders within one at 2-1.

Coffee County remained within striking distance until Shelbyville added some insurance with 14 minutes remaining. Jordan Doak scored to extend the lead to 3-1.

Shelbyville finished with a 12-5 advantage in shots on goal and held Coffee County off the board the rest of the way to secure the win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

Bedford County News

TBI executes search warrant at Murfreesboro daycare

Story by WGNS Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) executed a search warrant at a local daycare facility following state regulatory...

5 days ago

Coffee County News

Coffee County Bank breaks ground on Tullahoma location

Coffee County Bank will soon have a brand new location in Tullahoma.  Bank management and board members gathered Tuesday, Sept. 29 for a ceremonial...

5 days ago

Coffee County News

Manchester releases agenda for Oct. 6 board meeting

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Manchester City Hall...

4 days ago

Coffee County News

WaWa coming to Tullahoma

Wawa is coming to 1936 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma, TN 37388, replacing the Ruby Tuesday that recently closed at the site, according to The...

4 days ago