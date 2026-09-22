Lady Raiders Fall to Shelbyville, 3-1

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central girls soccer came up short Monday night, falling 3-1 to Shelbyville in a match broadcast live on Thunder Radio.

Shelbyville took control in the opening half. Sandrea Lopez and Kyler Doak each found the back of the net to give Shelbyville a 2-0 advantage heading into halftime.

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Coffee County cut into the deficit in the second half. Lilly Matherne scored with 34:25 remaining to pull the Lady Raiders within one at 2-1.

Coffee County remained within striking distance until Shelbyville added some insurance with 14 minutes remaining. Jordan Doak scored to extend the lead to 3-1.

Shelbyville finished with a 12-5 advantage in shots on goal and held Coffee County off the board the rest of the way to secure the win.