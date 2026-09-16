Lady Raiders Fall to Lincoln County in Pink Out Match

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central volleyball was unable to avenge an earlier five-set loss to Lincoln County Tuesday night, falling 3-0 to the Lady Falcons in a Pink Out match at Coffee County Central High School.

Lincoln County controlled the opening set from the start. The Lady Falcons jumped ahead 8-1, forcing an early Coffee County timeout, and extended the advantage to 17-3.

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Junior Hayleigh Harris provided a spark for Coffee County with a kill followed by an ace to make it 17-5. Cailey Sturgill followed with a kill, and Harris added another later in the set.

An ace from Andon Selvog cut the deficit to 19-10, but Coffee County could not put together a sustained run. Lincoln County pushed its lead to 23-12, forcing another Lady Raider timeout, before scoring the final two points to take the opening set 25-12.

Coffee County responded with a much stronger start in the second set, grabbing an early 2-0 advantage.

From there, neither side could create much separation. Lincoln County moved ahead 5-4 before Jenslee Nogodula delivered an ace to tie the set at five. The Lady Falcons went back in front 7-5, but Coffee County battled back, with Addy Wild making a play at the net as the Lady Raiders pulled even again.

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Lincoln County eventually took a 13-11 advantage, but Harris helped keep Coffee County within striking distance, putting down two kills during a three-point stretch. Her second pulled the Lady Raiders within one at 13-12.

Coffee County tied the set at 13 and then used a block at the net to take a 14-13 lead.

The Lady Falcons answered to tie it at 14 before moving back in front. Danni Hillis delivered a kill to bring Coffee County within one at 16-15, but Lincoln County began to create separation late in the set.

The Lady Falcons stretched their advantage to 20-17 and later used consecutive aces to move ahead 23-18. Coffee County fought off multiple set points and got as close as 24-21 before Lincoln County closed out the set 25-21 to take a 2-0 match lead.

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Lincoln County again grabbed the early advantage in set three, jumping ahead 4-0 and eventually building a 12-4 lead.

The Lady Raiders responded with their best run of the set. Coffee County scored four of the next five points, with an Isabelle Saner ace cutting the deficit to 12-8.

Coffee County continued hanging around as the set progressed. The Lady Raiders trimmed the Lincoln County lead to 17-14 and again to 18-15, but the Lady Falcons answered with another run to take a 22-15 advantage.

Coffee County made one final push to get within 22-18 before Lincoln County scored three consecutive points to finish the set 25-18 and complete the sweep.

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Lincoln County presented problems for Coffee County throughout the night with its combination of attacking and defense. Reese Winsett consistently put balls away at the net, while Reese Cunningham and Chloe Gibson also gave the Lady Raiders trouble offensively.

The Lady Falcons also made Coffee County work for nearly every point. Lincoln County committed few mistakes and repeatedly kept Lady Raider attacks alive with digs. Lucy Summers was a key part of a strong passing night for the Lady Falcons.

Coffee County had several bright spots despite the loss. Wild made her presence felt at the net with multiple blocks, while Nogodula handled several hard Lincoln County attacks defensively. Hillis and Harris helped carry the Lady Raider offense, with Harris providing several key points during Coffee County’s second-set push.

The loss moves Coffee County to 5-3 in district play. The Lady Raiders will be back in action Thursday on the road at Oakland, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.