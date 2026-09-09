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Lady Raiders Fall in Straight Sets at Lawrence County

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By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central volleyball fell 3-0 on the road at Lawrence County Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders dropped the opening set 25-12 before Lawrence County took the second 25-18 and closed out the match with a 25-14 win in the third.

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Hayleigh Harris led Coffee County with five kills. Cailey Sturgill added four kills and one block, while Danni Hillis finished with three kills. Cara Newlin and Addy Wild each had one kill, and Paisley Dyer recorded one block.

Isabelle Saner finished with three aces and five assists, while Blaine Weaver added one ace.

Coffee County will look to bounce back Thursday when the Lady Raiders travel to Shelbyville High School.

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