Lady Raiders explode for 18 in blowout of Marshall County

Senior Kaitlyn Davis blasted two home runs to go along with a double and plated 7 RBI to lead the Coffee County Lady Raiders to an 18-7 win over Marshall County Thursday night in Manchester.

Sophomore Channah Gannon also lifted a home run in the win and had a pair of RBI in the win. Jalyn Moran joined the extra base hit parade with a double.

The score was actually respectable, the Lady Raiders led 11-7 going into the bottom of the sixth when they busted things open and ended the night early with the mercy rule. CHS had 15 hits in total.

Chesnie Cox, Davis (2), Gannon (2), Moran, Willow Carden, Madison Pruitt and Aleayia Barnes (2) all scored runs for Coffee County.

Coffee County is 2-0 on the season with the win. The Lady Raiders will play at Hendersonville Friday and Saturday before traveling to Tullahoma at 3 p.m. Sunday (Thunder Radio 107.9 FM Broadcast).