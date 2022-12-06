Lady Raiders explode after slow start, throttle Lincoln County

Everything went poorly for Coffee County for a quarter.

The Lady Raiders looked lethargic, turned the ball over 4 times and trailed 10-3 to undefeated Lincoln County Monday night in Manchester.

Then Coffee County woke up. CHS went on a 24-0 run to open the second quarter and went on to blowout Lincoln County 60-19. The Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Falcons 57-9 over the final three periods.

“I told them that Lincoln County was going to be fast and they were, faster than us at all five positions,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “I don’t know if their initial speed shocked us or what, but it took us a minute to get going.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But once they did, there was no stopping Coffee County Monday night. Chloe Gannon had her way in the paint to the tune of 19 points, giving her 1,003 career points as a Lady Raider. Play was stopped to celebrate in the second half when Gannon hit a pair of technical free throws to give her 1,000 career points.

Olivia Vinson finished with 11 points for the Lady Raiders, including a pair of 3 -pointers, Jalie Ruehling scored 9 and Natalie Barnes 8.

The Lady Raiders went 11-of-13 at the free throw line in the win.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.