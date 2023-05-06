Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Lady Raiders continue dominance in district tournament; roll over Warren 12-0

Published

Willow Carden.

For the second day in a row the Lady Raiders erupted in the second inning.

Coffee County sent 10 straight batters to the plate before Warren County could record an out in the second and went on to score 12 runs in the inning to blow past the Pioneers 12-0 in the winner’s bracket finals of the District 6-4A tournament Friday night in Manchester.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. LISTEN TO THE REPLAY HERE.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The win puts the Lady Raiders in the district championship game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Terry Floyd Field. It also locks up a spot in the Region 3-4A tournament.

Jalyn Moran got the scoring started with a solo home run. Then the floodgates opened. CHS added 7 more hits in the inning and took advantage of 3 hit batters, a walk and an error.

Chesnie Cox delivered the blow that busted the game open, a bases-clearing double. Cox had 2 doubles and 4 RBIs in the second inning alone.

Kaitlyn Davis earned the win – she pitched 3 perfect innings, striking out 5 before giving way to Lily Norman for the final inning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023