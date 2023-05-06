Lady Raiders continue dominance in district tournament; roll over Warren 12-0

For the second day in a row the Lady Raiders erupted in the second inning.

Coffee County sent 10 straight batters to the plate before Warren County could record an out in the second and went on to score 12 runs in the inning to blow past the Pioneers 12-0 in the winner’s bracket finals of the District 6-4A tournament Friday night in Manchester.

The win puts the Lady Raiders in the district championship game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Terry Floyd Field. It also locks up a spot in the Region 3-4A tournament.

Jalyn Moran got the scoring started with a solo home run. Then the floodgates opened. CHS added 7 more hits in the inning and took advantage of 3 hit batters, a walk and an error.

Chesnie Cox delivered the blow that busted the game open, a bases-clearing double. Cox had 2 doubles and 4 RBIs in the second inning alone.

Kaitlyn Davis earned the win – she pitched 3 perfect innings, striking out 5 before giving way to Lily Norman for the final inning.