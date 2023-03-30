Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Lady Raiders close Gulf Shores tournament 3-2

Published

Willow Carden. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – Five different Lady Raiders knocked in runs and Coffee County erased an early 2-0 deficit to beat Hokes Bluff, Alabama 8-2 Wednesday and close out their slate in the Gulf Coast Classic.

Senior Kaitlyn Davis launched a home run to deep left field in the win and finished with a pair of RBI. Willow Carden, Savannah Cooper, Madison Pruitt and Katelyn Anderson all knocked in runs. Anderson had a double.

Davis earned the win in the circle. She allowed 2 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits and struck out 8.

The win ends the tournament for the Lady Raiders with a 3-2 mark on the week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They will return to action Monday at home.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

5 days ago