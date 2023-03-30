Lady Raiders close Gulf Shores tournament 3-2

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – Five different Lady Raiders knocked in runs and Coffee County erased an early 2-0 deficit to beat Hokes Bluff, Alabama 8-2 Wednesday and close out their slate in the Gulf Coast Classic.

Senior Kaitlyn Davis launched a home run to deep left field in the win and finished with a pair of RBI. Willow Carden, Savannah Cooper, Madison Pruitt and Katelyn Anderson all knocked in runs. Anderson had a double.

Davis earned the win in the circle. She allowed 2 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits and struck out 8.

The win ends the tournament for the Lady Raiders with a 3-2 mark on the week.

They will return to action Monday at home.