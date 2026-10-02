Lady Raiders, Cascade Battle to 1-1 Draw

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central and Cascade battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday night in Manchester in a match heard live on Thunder Radio.

After a scoreless opening half, Coffee County broke through early in the second.

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With 33:56 remaining, Lilly Matherne worked herself into position and fired a left-footed shot across the goal, finding the right corner of the net to put the Lady Raiders in front 1-0.

Coffee County held onto that advantage for nearly 20 minutes before Cascade found the equalizer.

With 14 minutes remaining, Cascade’s Marissa Gulick scored off a deflection to even the match at 1-1.

Neither side was able to find the go-ahead goal over the final 14 minutes, leaving the match tied at the final whistle.

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Cascade finished with a 13-5 advantage in shots on goal, but the Lady Raider defense and goalkeeper Kayda Ferrell limited the Lady Champions to just the one second-half goal.