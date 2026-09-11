Lady Raiders Bounce Back With District Sweep at Shelbyville

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central volleyball responded in a big way Thursday night, bouncing back from Tuesday’s loss with a 3-0 district sweep over Shelbyville on the road.

The Lady Raiders controlled the opening set for a 25-15 win before Shelbyville pushed them to the limit in set two. Coffee County fought through the tight set and came away with a 28-26 victory, then finished off the sweep with a 25-21 win in the third.

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Hayleigh Harris powered the Coffee County attack with 14 kills, seven digs and a block, but the Lady Raiders got contributions throughout the lineup.

Danni Hillis had a big night from the service line with five aces to go along with 12 digs and four kills. Addy Wild provided five kills and three blocks, while Cailey Sturgill finished with three kills, four digs and two blocks. Paisley Dyer added two blocks and a kill.

Andon Selvog finished with 12 assists, five digs and a kill, while Isabelle Saner added 12 assists, six digs and a kill. Cara Newlin recorded three kills, one dig and an assist.

Jenslee Nogodula added 10 digs, four assists and an ace, while Blaine Weaver chipped in two digs.

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The district victory moves Coffee County to 5-2 in district play.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the Rocky Top Invitational in Sevierville.