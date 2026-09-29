Lady Raiders Blank DeKalb County, 3-0

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central soccer picked up a shutout victory Monday afternoon, beating DeKalb County 3-0 in a match heard live on Thunder Radio.

The Lady Raiders struck first with 18:52 remaining in the opening half. Lilly Matherne found the back of the net to give Coffee County a 1-0 advantage.

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That remained the score through halftime, with the Lady Raider defense keeping DeKalb County off the board.

Coffee County didn’t wait long to add to its lead in the second half. With 38:30 remaining, Abigail Bellamy scored to double the Lady Raider advantage at 2-0.

The final goal came with 5:04 remaining when freshman Annabeth Tidwell found the net to put the finishing touches on the 3-0 victory.

Coffee County’s defense was just as effective as its offense Monday.

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Senior Abbie Walker anchored the back line in front of the Coffee County goal, repeatedly clearing the ball out of dangerous situations and helping prevent DeKalb County from capitalizing on its opportunities.

Freshman goalkeeper Kayda Ferrell handled everything that made it through. Ferrell faced several shots on goal throughout the match and turned away each one to preserve the clean sheet.

With Matherne, Bellamy and Tidwell each finding the net and the Lady Raider defense pitching a shutout, Coffee County walked away with the 3-0 win Monday afternoon.