Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Lady Raider volleyball season ends in first round of region tournament

Published

Abby Clark makes a pass at a volleyball match earlier in the 2022 season. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine

Finishing as the second seed in the district tournament meant the Coffee County Central Lady Raider volleyball team got the unfortunate draw of Cleveland’s Blue Raiders in the first round of the Region 3-AAA tournament.

The Cleveland Blue Raiders (44-5 overall) dropped Coffee County 3-0 in the Region semi-finals Tuesday in Fayetteville, ending the season for the Lady Raiders. Cleveland won 25-8, 25-12 and 25-10.

Coffee County finishes the 2022 campaign with a 17-13 record.

Against Cleveland, attacks were hard to come by for CHS as the Lady Raiders amassed just 9 kills in the match, led by 3 from Gia Perez and 2 apiece from Anna Johnson and Zowee Dillard.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Camry Moss served up a pair of aces for the Lady Raiders and Abby Clark had 6 digs on the back row and Madison Pruitt registered 4 assists.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022