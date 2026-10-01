Lady Raider Trio Reaches Major 500 Milestones

By Owen Whitsett

Three Coffee County volleyball players reached major milestones Wednesday, with seniors Andon Selvog and Danni Hillis and sophomore libero Jenslee Nogodula each hitting the 500 mark in different areas of the game.

Selvog reached 500 career assists, a milestone that reflects a role that does not always receive the attention of a kill or a big defensive play.

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Throughout her senior season, Selvog has been one of the players responsible for making those kills possible. She has consistently turned difficult passes into quality sets and helped create attacking opportunities for outside hitters including Hillis and Hayleigh Harris.

Even when Coffee County is forced out of system, Selvog has shown the ability to get underneath an awkward ball and give a hitter a chance to finish the point. Her 500th career assist is the result of doing that throughout her Lady Raider career.

Hillis reached a different career milestone with her 500th dig.

The accomplishment is especially notable considering defense is only part of what Hillis is asked to provide. As an outside hitter, she has been one of Coffee County’s primary offensive weapons, but has also contributed heavily in the back row. Reaching 500 career digs while carrying a significant attacking role highlights the all-around impact Hillis has made during her career.

Nogodula reached 500 digs as well, but the sophomore libero accomplished the feat in the 2026 season alone.

Playing a position built around defense and serve receive, Nogodula has been a consistent presence in the Coffee County back row. She has already produced several big defensive performances this fall, including a program-record 39 digs against Columbia.

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Reaching 500 digs in a single season is another major mark for Nogodula, particularly with the libero only in her sophomore season.

For three players to reach the 500 mark in three different ways gives Coffee County plenty to celebrate as the 2026 season moves toward its closing stretch.