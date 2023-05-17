Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Lady Raider softball to host region championship Wednesday

Published

Chesnie Cox, right, gives a fist bump to Madison Pruitt Monday, May 15, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee County softball will get a crack at the Region 3-4A Championship Wednesday night when Warren County comes to town.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Terry Floyd Field on the campus of Coffee County Central High School.

The Lady Raiders beat Walker Valley at home Monday night and Warren County went on the road and beat Rhea County 12-9 to advance to the region finals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County beat Warren County 2-0 in the District 6-4A championship last week.

The winner Wednesday will host the state sectional on Friday. The loser will travel to the Region 4-4A champion in the sectional round. The Region 4 championship is between Smyrna and Riverdale. Fridays sectional winners advance to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament next week. A loss on Friday ends the season.

Hear Wednesday’s region championship on Thunder Radio WMSR: 107.9 FM, AM 1320, Manchester Go Smartphone App or listen live by clicking here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023