Lady Raider softball to host region championship Wednesday

Coffee County softball will get a crack at the Region 3-4A Championship Wednesday night when Warren County comes to town.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Terry Floyd Field on the campus of Coffee County Central High School.

The Lady Raiders beat Walker Valley at home Monday night and Warren County went on the road and beat Rhea County 12-9 to advance to the region finals.

Coffee County beat Warren County 2-0 in the District 6-4A championship last week.

The winner Wednesday will host the state sectional on Friday. The loser will travel to the Region 4-4A champion in the sectional round. The Region 4 championship is between Smyrna and Riverdale. Fridays sectional winners advance to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament next week. A loss on Friday ends the season.

Hear Wednesday’s region championship on Thunder Radio WMSR: 107.9 FM, AM 1320, Manchester Go Smartphone App or listen live by clicking here.