Lady Raider softball to host Dream for Weave preseason jamboree

Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team will host a preseason jamboree Thursday, March 9 just days before the season officially opens.

The inaugural Dream for Weave Softball Jamboree will feature six teams playing three games.

Shelbyville and Tullahoma will play at 5 p.m., Warren County and Cascade will play at 6:15 and Coffee County will close the night against Moore County at 7:30 p.m.

Portions of the jamboree proceeds will be donated to the 501c3 Dream for Weave Foundation. The foundation is named in honor of former Lady Raider assistant coach and WMSR Play-by-Play man Dennis Weaver.

In the past two years, the foundation has contributed approximately $20,000 in scholarship funding for graduating CHS athletes and helped to purchase athletic equipment for students in need.

The Lady Raiders have two home games in the opening week of the season, hosting non-district games against Eagleville March 15 and Marshall County March 16. The Lady Raiders will have 8 regular season home games this year. Season tickets for the regular season can be purchased for $40 at the CHS main office during regular school hours.

