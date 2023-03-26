Lady Raider softball splits Saturday games at Warrior Classic

The Coffee County Central Softball team split two games Saturday at the Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro.

Lady Raiders 3, South Gibson 15

The Lady Raiders were down 14-0 before they even had a chance to wake up early Saturday.

South Gibson pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of 4 Coffee County errors and 4 walks to run rule the Lady Raiders

Coffee County’s Chesnie Cox accounted for 2 of the Lady Raiders’ 5 hits. Aleayia Barnes and Savannah Cooper each doubled.

Katelyn Anderson was tagged with the loss in the circle.

Lady Raiders 3, Floyd Central 2

Coffee County scored one run in each of the first three innings then held on for a 3-2 win.

Paisley Campbell, Willow Carden and Cheyenne Vickers all knocked in runs for the Lady Raiders. Campbell’s coming on a home run. Madison Pruitt doubled in the win.

Kaitlyn Davis earned the win in the circle. She went the distance, striking out 7. Both Floyd runs were unearned thanks to 4 CHS errors.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders are now 5-2 and will head to Gulf Shores, Ala. for a tournament Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of spring break week.

Coffee County will play Kaneland High School at 2 p.m. Monday in Gulf Shores. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM and on the Manchester Go Smartphone app.