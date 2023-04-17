Lady Raider softball scores 18 in blowout of Tullahoma

Tullahoma scored late to avoid an early run-rule. But Coffee County Central had its way Sunday afternoon in Tullahoma, piling up 18 runs on 18 hits to blowout the Lady Wildcats 18-7.

Three Lady Raiders launched home runs in the win, including a leadoff home run to start the game by Willow Caren. Savanah Cooper and Paisley Campbell also got the ball over the fence. Jalyn Moran added two doubles and Kaitlyn Davis doubled in the win. Cooper finished with 5 RBI.

The Lady Raiders led 11-0 after 4.5 innings, but the Lady Cats put up a 5 spot int eh bottom of the fifth to keep the game alive.

The Lady Raiders did display some defensive struggles with 7 errors. In fact, only 2 of Tullahoma’s 7 runs were earned.

Davis earned the win in the circle – working 6 innings, allowing 5 hits and 5 unearned runs on 1 walk and 7 strikeouts.

Katelyn Anderson allowed 2 earned in one inning of work.

The Lady Raiders are now 14-5 overall and will host Franklin County at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Warren County at 7 p.m. Thursday in district play.