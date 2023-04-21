Connect with us

Lady Raider softball run rules Warren County

Jalyn Moran.

Sophomore Jalyn Moran blasted two home runs and knocked in 4 runs to help lead the Lady Raiders to a 11-1 beating of visiting Warren County Thursday night in Manchester.

The Lady Raiders led 6-1 before busting the game open with 5 runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the night early with a run rule.

Madison Pruitt had a pair of hits for the Lady Raiders, including a double and an RBI.

Kaitlyn Davis struck out 13 Pioneer batters and allowed just 4 hits and one unearned run.

Coffee County will host the Coffee County Classic over the weekend. The Lady Raiders will host Baylor at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Wilson Central at 8:10 – both games at the high school.

