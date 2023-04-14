Lady Raider softball routs Shelbyville 15-1

Coffee County softball got RBIs from 7 different players, blew the game apart in a 10-run third and dismantled Shelbyville 15-1 Thursday night in Manchester.

The Lady Raider bats were on fire all night. Everyone in the lineup scored at least once.

Paisley Campbell blasted a 3-run home run in the third.

MISS THE THUNDER RADIO BROADCAST? CATCH THE REPLAY BY CLICKING HERE.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Madison Pruitt and Channah Gannon also banged out extra base hits – both doubles. Pruitt had a pair of RBI and scored a run.

In the circle – Kaitlyn Davis set the tone early and was nothing short of dominant. Davis struck out the first seven batters she faced to start the game. In fact, Davis only needed 10 pitches to mow down the side in order in the first inning.

Shelbyville was able to scrap across a run on two hits in the third. Davis went on to strike out 10 batters and scattered 4 hits.

Coffee County will have Friday and Saturday off before traveling to Tullahoma for a 3 p.m. first pitch on Sunday – a Thunder Radio WMSR broadcast.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Willow Carden Aleayia Barnes Channah Gannon Savannah Cooper Madison Pruitt Kaitlyn Davis Riley Phillips Alivia Reel Chesnie Cox

PHOTOS BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR. 107.9 FM | 1320 AM