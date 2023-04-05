Lady Raider softball opens district play with of Shelbyville

The CHS Lady Raiders scored in every inning but the fifth in a 10-0 blowout of Shelbyville in their District 6-4A opener in Bedford County Tuesday.

Kaitlyn Davis blasted another home run – her second in two nights – and Savannah Cooper and Madison Pruitt each doubled in the win.

Cooper and Pruitt each knocked in two runs. Jalyn Moran also knocked in a pair. Chesnie Cox and Ella Arnold had one RBI apiece.

Davis and Katelyn Anderson combined to pitch a five inning shutout, allowing one hit apiece. Davis was credited with the win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Raiders will return to district play Thursday at Franklin County.