Lady Raider softball no-hit in loss to Green Hill

Coffee County starter Kaitlyn David went six innings and didn’t allow an earned run.

But an untimely two-out error in the fourth opened the door for the Green Hill Hawks to score three runs and the Lady Raider bats went cold as CHS was no hit in a 3-0 loss at Green Hill Monday.

Davis scattered 7 hits over 6 innings and struck out 7 in the loss. All 3 Hawks runs were unearned.

Coffee County managed four base runners despite no hits. Savannah Cooper, Davis, Ella Arnold and Chesnie Cox all worked walks. But Coffee County was unable to push them around the bases.

The loss drops CHS to 16-7 on the season. The Lady Raiders return to district play at Shelbyville Wednesday and at Franklin County Thursday – both games starting at 7 p.m.

