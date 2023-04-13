Connect with us

Sports

Lady Raider softball drops non-district tilt to Siegel

Published

Jalyn Moran.

Coffee County’s bats that produced 36 runs over the past 3 games went cold at Siegel Wednesday night.

The Lady Raiders managed only one hit in a 2-0 loss to the Siegel Stars in a non-district game in Murfreesboro.

And defensive issues were persistent for the Lady Raiders, too. CHS committed 6 errors.

Siegel scored 2 runs in the bottom of the first and that score held all night.

Katelyn Anderson was the tough-luck loser in the circle. Anderson allowed 2 unearned runs while scattering 3 hits and striking out 3.

Jalyn Moran had the only hit for the Lady Raiders (12-5 overall) – a single.

The Lady Raiders return to play Thursday night at home against Shelbyville in a district game. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and you can hear it live on Thunder Radio WMSR: AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com

