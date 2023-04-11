Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Lady Raider soccer blows past White County 15-0

Published

Willow Carden

Three different Lady Raiders homered Monday night as Coffee County Central made quick work of White County in Sparta, winning 15-0 in a non-district tilt.

Willow Carden, Channah Gannon and Paisley Campbell all blasted home runs for the Lady Raiders in the win. Campbell knocked in 3 runs with her deep ball. Carden was 3-for-3 overall with 5 RBI.

Kaitlyn Davis and Katelyn Anderson each worked two innings in the circle in the win and allowed just one hit apiece.

Coffee County will be back in action Tuesday night, April 11 at Warren County. First pitch is 7 p.m. with broadcast to be on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, AM 1320, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023