Lady Raider soccer blows past White County 15-0

Three different Lady Raiders homered Monday night as Coffee County Central made quick work of White County in Sparta, winning 15-0 in a non-district tilt.

Willow Carden, Channah Gannon and Paisley Campbell all blasted home runs for the Lady Raiders in the win. Campbell knocked in 3 runs with her deep ball. Carden was 3-for-3 overall with 5 RBI.

Kaitlyn Davis and Katelyn Anderson each worked two innings in the circle in the win and allowed just one hit apiece.

Coffee County will be back in action Tuesday night, April 11 at Warren County. First pitch is 7 p.m. with broadcast to be on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, AM 1320, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.