Lady Raider senior Chloe Gannon announces commitment to Southern Indiana

Coffee County Central Lady Raider senior Chloe Gannon has announced her home for basketball beyond high school.

Gannon on Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) announced that she has verbally committed to play for the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

“I would like to thank coach (Rick) Stein and his staff for giving me this opportunity that I’ve always dreamed of,” Gannon said in a social media post. “I’m so thankful to have a community like Manchester behind me to support and believe in me through this process.”

Gannon, a 6’2″ post, turned in a District 6-4A MVP effort her junior season at Coffee County – averaging 13.6 points per game to help lead the Lady Raiders to their 5th consecutive district title.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Screaming Eagles of Southern Indiana move to Division I this upcoming basketball season and will compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.