Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Lady Raider senior Chloe Gannon announces commitment to Southern Indiana

Published

Lady Raider Chloe Gannon on Monday, Aug. 22 announced her verbal commitment to play basketball for the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles. -- File photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

Coffee County Central Lady Raider senior Chloe Gannon has announced her home for basketball beyond high school.

Gannon on Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) announced that she has verbally committed to play for the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

“I would like to thank coach (Rick) Stein and his staff for giving me this opportunity that I’ve always dreamed of,” Gannon said in a social media post. “I’m so thankful to have a community like Manchester behind me to support and believe in me through this process.”

Gannon, a 6’2″ post, turned in a District 6-4A MVP effort her junior season at Coffee County – averaging 13.6 points per game to help lead the Lady Raiders to their 5th consecutive district title.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Screaming Eagles of Southern Indiana move to Division I this upcoming basketball season and will compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

2 days ago

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

1 day ago

News

Manchester fire crews respond to kitchen fire on S. Spring St.

Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th). Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from...

June 22, 2022

News

Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General...

5 days ago