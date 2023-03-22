Lady Raider ride big bats of Carden and company to 13-7 win

The Lady Raiders weren’t originally supposed to play on Tuesday.

Willow Carden is certainly glad they did.

Caren was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, including a home run, triple, 4 runs scored and 3 RBI to help lead the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team to a 13-7 win over Huntland Tuesday. Carden was a double shy of the cycle.

Coffee County was not originally scheduled to play. But Huntland called late Tuesday with a cancellation and Coffee County filled the slot.

Savannah Cooper and Chesnie Cox each knocked in a pair of runs for Coffee County and Madison Pruitt had 3 hits, including a double.

Kaitlyn Davis earned the win, allowing 6 runs but only 3 were earned as Coffee County did make 4 errors. Davis surrendered 7 hits and struck out 3 while walking 5.

Coffee County will play in the Warrior Classic this weekend.