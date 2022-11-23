Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Lady Raider offense stays hot in 67-40 win over Whitwell

Published

Jalie Ruehling

Freshman Natalie Barnes buried five 3-pointers – including three in the opening quarter – to help lead the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders to a 67-40 win over Whitwell in the semi-final round of the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022.

The Lady Raiders were red hot out of the gate, pouring in 23 points in the opening period behind 9 from Barnes and 8 from senior point guard Jalie Ruehling.

From there, Coffee County went to the post. Sophomore Channah Gannon finished the night with 13 points. She put in 5 in the second quarter and six more in the third. Senior post Chloe Gannon dropped in 7 points for Coffee County.

The win improves the Lady Raiders to 4-0 on the young season and sends them to the championship round of the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Whitwell High School.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CHS POINTS

Audri Patton – 4

Jalie Ruehling – 13

Emaleigh Tarpley – 5

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Olivia Vinson – 2

Alivia Reel – 2

Natalie Barnes – 15

Ava McIntosh – 6

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chloe Gannon – 7

Channah Gannon 13

Whitwell points

Courtney Zensen – 21

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Addie Colvard – 13

Ella Grace Harvey – 6

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022