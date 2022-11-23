Lady Raider offense stays hot in 67-40 win over Whitwell

Freshman Natalie Barnes buried five 3-pointers – including three in the opening quarter – to help lead the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders to a 67-40 win over Whitwell in the semi-final round of the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022.

The Lady Raiders were red hot out of the gate, pouring in 23 points in the opening period behind 9 from Barnes and 8 from senior point guard Jalie Ruehling.

From there, Coffee County went to the post. Sophomore Channah Gannon finished the night with 13 points. She put in 5 in the second quarter and six more in the third. Senior post Chloe Gannon dropped in 7 points for Coffee County.

The win improves the Lady Raiders to 4-0 on the young season and sends them to the championship round of the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Whitwell High School.

CHS POINTS

Audri Patton – 4

Jalie Ruehling – 13

Emaleigh Tarpley – 5

Olivia Vinson – 2

Alivia Reel – 2

Natalie Barnes – 15

Ava McIntosh – 6

Chloe Gannon – 7

Channah Gannon 13

Whitwell points

Courtney Zensen – 21

Addie Colvard – 13

Ella Grace Harvey – 6