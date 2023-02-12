Lady Raider JV comes away with tournament title

Coffee County Central Lady Raider junior varsity basketball picked up two wins Saturday to close out an undefeated season with a tournament championship at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

Coffee County 50, Franklin County 31

Freshman Audri Patton dropped in four 3-pointers on her way to an 18-point performance and Sophomore Addi Sartain poured in 10 to lead the Lady Raiders to a blowout of Franklin County in the tournament semi-finals.

Ella Arnold added in 8 points while Bryleigh Gray and Ava McIntosh each scored 6 and Morgen Spears 2.

Coffee County 26, Page 19

An 8 point effort from Ava McIntosh and 7 form Ella Arnold led the way in a low-scoring championship win over Page, 26-19.

Patton added 4, Gray 3, Sartain 2 and Spears 2.

Four Lady Raiders were named to the all-tournament team – Audri Patton, Bryleigh Gray and Addi Sartain; Ava McIntosh was named tournament MVP.

