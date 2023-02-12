Connect with us

Lady Raider JV comes away with tournament title

The CHS Lady Raider Junior Varsity basketball team finished an undefeated season with a tournament championship Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Pictured are, from left, coach Anita Gannon, Audri Patton, Bryleigh Gray, Addi Sartain, Morgen Spears, Ava McIntosh, Ella Arnold and Anna Reed.

Coffee County Central Lady Raider junior varsity basketball picked up two wins Saturday to close out an undefeated season with a tournament championship at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

Coffee County 50, Franklin County 31

Freshman Audri Patton dropped in four 3-pointers on her way to an 18-point performance and Sophomore Addi Sartain poured in 10 to lead the Lady Raiders to a blowout of Franklin County in the tournament semi-finals.

Ella Arnold added in 8 points while Bryleigh Gray and Ava McIntosh each scored 6 and Morgen Spears 2.

Coffee County 26, Page 19

An 8 point effort from Ava McIntosh and 7 form Ella Arnold led the way in a low-scoring championship win over Page, 26-19.

Patton added 4, Gray 3, Sartain 2 and Spears 2.

Four Lady Raiders were named to the all-tournament team – Audri Patton, Bryleigh Gray and Addi Sartain; Ava McIntosh was named tournament MVP.

