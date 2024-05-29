Lady Raider basketball golf tournament & auction is this weekend

Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball will host its annual golf tournament and auction this weekend in two separate events.

The auction will be held Friday night, May 31 at Praters BBQ. Dinner ticket are available (separate of the golf tournament) at the door at 7 p.m. with over 40 items already donated for the auction.

As for the golf tournament – only six team slots remain. Shotgun start begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1 at WillowBrook Golf Course. The tournament will be divided into 2 flights with 1st and 2nd place awarded in each flight. It is a four-person scramble.

A $500 team fee includes tournament for four players, player fun package – including all sporting events at the tournament – cart fees, goody bags, dinner and auction at Praters for Friday, May 31 is also included. The fun package always includes things such as tennis racket tee-shots, frisbee throws, softball tee-shots and other fun.

To enter your team, contact WillowBrook at 931-728-8989 or head coach Joe Pat Cope at 931-247-6300.

The Lady Raider basketball team is fresh off its deepest run in the postseason since 1993, finishing in the TSSAA Final Four in March.

“Our team is so grateful for this community and how supportive everyone is of them,” said Joe Pat Cope. “We look forward to a fun night at Praters and another successful golf tournament. Big thank you to WillowBrook and Gary Prater for once again helping out the Lady Raiders.”