Lady Raider basketball dinner to raise money for Final 4 rings

Coffee County Lady Raider basketball program wants to celebrate the teams first State Final 4 appearance since 1993 with a little ring bling.

They need help raising the money.

CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope has announced “Sing for the Bling” fundraiser dinner and concert to be held April 6 at Praters BBQ in Manchester.

This will be from 7-10 p.m. and feature the “The Stashe Band.” Tickets are $40 and can be purchased from any Lady Raider basketball player, coach or can be purchased at the door.

All proceeds will go toward purchase of Final 4 rings for the Lady Raider team.

For more information, contact Cope at copej@k12coffee.net. The 2023-2024 Coffee County Central Lady Raiders pose with their District 9-4A Championship plaque. Including the tournament, the Lady Raiders went 12-0 in district play. — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR.